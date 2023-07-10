See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Strength Seen in Willdan (WLDN): Can Its 7.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Willdan Group (WLDN - Free Report) shares rallied 7.2% in the last trading session to close at $19.08. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.9% loss over the past four weeks.
The company’s consistent contract wins and a strong pipeline of opportunities have induced bullish sentiments among investors. Also, strong contributions from all its operating segments bode well.
This energy efficiency and sustainability consultant is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +83.3%. Revenues are expected to be $128.15 million, up 24.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Willdan, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on WLDN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Willdan belongs to the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, CI&T Inc. (CINT - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 3.4% higher at $6.11. Over the past month, CINT has returned 6.1%.
