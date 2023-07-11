Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (APELY - Free Report) is a company that manufactures and sells electronic components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 20.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Ashland Inc. (ASH - Free Report) is a provider of additives and specialty ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 60 days.

BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) is a chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ashland Inc. (ASH) - free report >>

BASF SE (BASFY) - free report >>

Alps Electric (APELY) - free report >>

Published in

computers