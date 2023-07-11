Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?

Launched on 09/20/2016, the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (
FTXN Quick Quote FTXN - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 15, placing it in bottom 6%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $240.88 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. FTXN seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index before fees and expenses.
The Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index is a modified factor weighted index, designed to provide exposure to US companies within the oil and gas industry.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.40%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Chevron Corporation (
CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) accounts for about 8.16% of total assets, followed by Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) and Conocophillips ( COP Quick Quote COP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 58.51% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, FTXN has lost about -3.37%, and is up roughly 18.34% in the last one year (as of 07/11/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $22.03 and $31.59.
The ETF has a beta of 1.44 and standard deviation of 37.44% for the trailing three-year period. With about 44 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. FTXN, then, is not a suitable option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. However, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.
Vanguard Energy ETF (
VDE Quick Quote VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE Quick Quote XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $7.36 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $33.79 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?
Launched on 09/20/2016, the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 15, placing it in bottom 6%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $240.88 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. FTXN seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index before fees and expenses.
The Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index is a modified factor weighted index, designed to provide exposure to US companies within the oil and gas industry.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.40%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) accounts for about 8.16% of total assets, followed by Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) and Conocophillips (COP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 58.51% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, FTXN has lost about -3.37%, and is up roughly 18.34% in the last one year (as of 07/11/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $22.03 and $31.59.
The ETF has a beta of 1.44 and standard deviation of 37.44% for the trailing three-year period. With about 44 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. FTXN, then, is not a suitable option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. However, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.
Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $7.36 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $33.79 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.