BP Settles U.S. Gas Market Manipulation Case for $10.7M
BP plc (BP - Free Report) agreed to pay a civil penalty of $10.75 million, which is less than what it had previously paid in the case to settle claims that its traders had manipulated natural gas markets in 2008, reported Reuters, referring to a filing by the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
BP allegedly violated the Natural Gas Act by manipulating the next-day gas market at Houston Ship Channel in September, October and November of 2008.
Although the company voluntarily disgorged $250,000 of unjust profits in January 2021 and paid a $24.35 million civil penalty in December 2020, it did so under protest. BP appealed the case to the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which returned the case to FERC for reassessment of the civil penalty.
According to FERC, although the dispute has been resolved by the settlement, it would not object if BP files a claim in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to recoup any excess payment.
