Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 45.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ANF has gained about 54.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 13.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Abercrombie & Fitch is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Chuy's Holdings (CHUY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 42.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Chuy's Holdings' current year EPS has increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Abercrombie & Fitch belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.1% this year, meaning that ANF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Chuy's Holdings, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #23. The industry has moved +10.9% so far this year.
Abercrombie & Fitch and Chuy's Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.