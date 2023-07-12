We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Construction Stocks Lagging Arcosa (ACA) This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Arcosa (ACA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Arcosa is one of 100 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arcosa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACA's full-year earnings has moved 44.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, ACA has moved about 40.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 28.4%. As we can see, Arcosa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Construction sector, Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.5%.
For Boise Cascade, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Arcosa belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.5% so far this year, meaning that ACA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Boise Cascade, however, belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #40. The industry has moved +18.6% so far this year.
Arcosa and Boise Cascade could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.