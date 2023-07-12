We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Airbnb (ABNB) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Airbnb, Inc. is one of 637 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABNB's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, ABNB has moved about 54.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 35.8%. This means that Airbnb, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 44.3%.
The consensus estimate for Applied Materials' current year EPS has increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Airbnb, Inc. is a member of the Internet - Content industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.8% so far this year, so ABNB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Applied Materials falls under the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #62. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +37%.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Airbnb, Inc. and Applied Materials as they could maintain their solid performance.