We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Should Value Investors Buy Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
Laboratory Corp. of America (LH - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LH is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.84, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.67. LH's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.52 and as low as 10.99, with a median of 12.99, all within the past year.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that LH has a P/CF ratio of 9.69. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.75. LH's P/CF has been as high as 11.23 and as low as 7.13, with a median of 9.04, all within the past year.
Investors could also keep in mind McKesson (MCK - Free Report) , an Medical - Dental Supplies stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
McKesson is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 15.07 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.39. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 18.67 and average PEG ratio of 1.48.