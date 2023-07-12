We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Bally's (BALY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Bally's (BALY - Free Report) . BALY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.68 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.71. Over the past 52 weeks, BALY's Forward P/E has been as high as 5,826.78 and as low as -14,031.52, with a median of 64.96.
Finally, we should also recognize that BALY has a P/CF ratio of 14.02. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.93. Within the past 12 months, BALY's P/CF has been as high as 18.42 and as low as -10.30, with a median of 7.75.
Investors could also keep in mind Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV - Free Report) , an Hotels and Motels stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
Additionally, Hilton Grand Vacations has a P/B ratio of 2.39 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 23.87. For HGV, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.69, as low as 1.79, with a median of 2.33 over the past year.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Bally's and Hilton Grand Vacations strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BALY and HGV look like an impressive value stock at the moment.