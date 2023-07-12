We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BZLFY or HON: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Diversified Operations stocks have likely encountered both Bunzl PLC (BZLFY - Free Report) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
Currently, Bunzl PLC has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Honeywell International Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that BZLFY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than HON has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
BZLFY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.72, while HON has a forward P/E of 22.67. We also note that BZLFY has a PEG ratio of 0.40. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.47.
Another notable valuation metric for BZLFY is its P/B ratio of 4.18. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, HON has a P/B of 7.90.
These metrics, and several others, help BZLFY earn a Value grade of B, while HON has been given a Value grade of D.
BZLFY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that BZLFY is likely the superior value option right now.