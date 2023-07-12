We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Motors Company (GM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) closed at $39.97, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 24.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, up 45.61% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.7 billion, up 16.62% from the year-ago period.
GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.94 per share and revenue of $165.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.56% and +5.48%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.42% higher within the past month. General Motors Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, General Motors Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.44, which means General Motors Company is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
