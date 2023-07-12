We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nvidia (NVDA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) closed at $424.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 6.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nvidia is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.01 billion, up 64.19% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.66 per share and revenue of $42.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +129.34% and +58.08%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. Nvidia currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Nvidia currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 55.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.98.
We can also see that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.48 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.