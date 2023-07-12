We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PulteGroup (PHM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $78.20, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 6.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 6.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 25, 2023. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $2.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.94 billion, up 0.43% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.30 per share and revenue of $15.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.89% and -6.68%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% higher within the past month. PulteGroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, PulteGroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.76, so we one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.52 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.