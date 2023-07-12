We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.65, moving +1.72% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.29%.
Heading into today, shares of the containership owner had gained 7.24% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 6.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Global Ship Lease as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.08, up 12.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $158.18 million, up 2.41% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.87 per share and revenue of $654.81 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.83% and +1.42%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Global Ship Lease is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Global Ship Lease is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.29. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.93.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
