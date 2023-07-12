We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.66, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.29%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.
Annaly Capital Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $262 million, down 44.86% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $911 million. These totals would mark changes of -32.23% and -37.99%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Annaly Capital Management is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.82.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.