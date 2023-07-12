We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) closed at $84.96, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 4.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 18, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, down 6.25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.02 billion, down 0.85% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $54.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.56% and +0.66%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.56% lower. Morgan Stanley currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Morgan Stanley currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.73. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.73.
We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.05 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.