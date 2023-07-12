We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Raytheon Technologies (RTX - Free Report) closed at $98.03, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 1.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 0.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, up 0.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.54 billion, up 7.53% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $72.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.44% and +8.28%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower within the past month. Raytheon Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Raytheon Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.33 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.23, which means Raytheon Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
