Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) closed at $339.11, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.29%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.49% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 15.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.73 billion, up 13.75% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $7.11 billion, which would represent changes of +16.88% and +14.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 62.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.77.
We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.54 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
