We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $519.26, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had lost 1.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.43, down 1.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.99 billion, up 0.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.69 per share and revenue of $45.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.94% and +0.86%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Thermo Fisher Scientific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Thermo Fisher Scientific has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.82 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.77.
Investors should also note that TMO has a PEG ratio of 2.57 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.