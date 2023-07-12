We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Shell (SHEL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Shell (SHEL - Free Report) closed at $60.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.59% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 3.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Shell as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Shell is projected to report earnings of $1.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 44.74%.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.05 per share and revenue of $378.54 billion, which would represent changes of -15.89% and -1.98%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.62% lower. Shell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Shell is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.6, which means Shell is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.75 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SHEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.