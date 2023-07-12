We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Applied Digital Corporation (APLD - Free Report) closed at $8.44, marking a +1.81% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.29%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Applied Digital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.01 million, up 193.4% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Applied Digital Corporation should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% lower within the past month. Applied Digital Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Applied Digital Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.83.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
