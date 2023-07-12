We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND - Free Report) closed at $69.49, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, up 126.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.34 million, down 50.64% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $140.62 million. These totals would mark changes of +9.6% and -35.96%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.31 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.03.
Also, we should mention that LGND has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LGND's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.