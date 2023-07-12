We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Finance Stocks Lagging KE Hodlings (BEKE) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 859 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEKE's full-year earnings has moved 13.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, BEKE has returned 6.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 5.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) . The stock has returned 45.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #219 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.6% so far this year, meaning that BEKE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Robinhood Markets, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #200. The industry has moved -7.8% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR and Robinhood Markets, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.