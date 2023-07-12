We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Chewy (CHWY) This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Chewy is one of 194 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chewy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHWY's full-year earnings has moved 90.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that CHWY has returned about 4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 1.7% on average. This means that Chewy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) . The stock is up 105.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, e.l.f. Beauty's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Chewy belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.9% this year, meaning that CHWY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, e.l.f. Beauty falls under the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #57. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.1%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Chewy and e.l.f. Beauty. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.