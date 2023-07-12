We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is TopBuild (BLD) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. TopBuild (BLD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
TopBuild is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TopBuild is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, BLD has moved about 71.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 30% on average. As we can see, TopBuild is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Construction sector, Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 122.3%.
The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes' current year EPS has increased 11% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, TopBuild belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.5% so far this year, so BLD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Beazer Homes falls under the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #11. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +46.7%.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to TopBuild and Beazer Homes as they could maintain their solid performance.