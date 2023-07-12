We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Cielo (CIOXY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
Cielo (CIOXY - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CIOXY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.91 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.48. Over the past 52 weeks, CIOXY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.02 and as low as 5.52, with a median of 6.66.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CIOXY's P/B ratio of 1.08. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.03. Within the past 52 weeks, CIOXY's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 0.98.
StoneX Group (SNEX - Free Report) may be another strong Financial - Miscellaneous Services stock to add to your shortlist. SNEX is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Furthermore, StoneX Group holds a P/B ratio of 1.38 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.03. SNEX's P/B has been as high as 1.95, as low as 1.32, with a median of 1.67 over the past 12 months.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Cielo and StoneX Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CIOXY and SNEX is an impressive value stock right now.