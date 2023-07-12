We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Surges 6.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB - Free Report) shares soared 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $11.36. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.1% loss over the past four weeks.
The price appreciation is likely due to the increased opportunity for GAMB post the legalization of sports betting by North Carolina. Being the ninth largest state, North Carolina offers a wide target market for gambling operators
The price surge is not restricted to a single day and the stock has gained 24.2% in the year-to-date period.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +22.2%. Revenues are expected to be $21.49 million, up 35% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Gambling.com Group Limited, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GAMB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Gambling.com Group Limited belongs to the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry. Another stock from the same industry, Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 3.4% higher at $96.26. Over the past month, OMC has returned -2.3%.
Omnicom's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.4% over the past month to $1.80. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +7.1%. Omnicom currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).