Here's Why Investors Should Retain Rollins (ROL) Stock Now

Rollins, Inc. ( ROL Quick Quote ROL - Free Report) is a key player in the Zacks Business Services sector. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings in three of the four trailing quarters and matching on one instance, with an average surprise of 5.5%.
Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.
For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Rollins’ revenues suggests growth of 12.6% year over year to $803.6 million and the same for earnings indicates a 15% increase to 23 cents per share.
industry it belongs to, growing 21.7% in the past year compared with its industry’s 18.4% growth and 15.2% growth of the S&P composite. Rollins, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise Rollins, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rollins, Inc. Quote Factors That Augur Well
The building maintenance servicer is experiencing favorable demand conditions due to active construction projects. Rollins has achieved consistent revenue growth through a well-balanced approach to both organic and inorganic expansion. The company's organic growth is driven by high technician and customer retention rates, supported by enhanced benefits.
Rollins has been active on the acquisition front. The company’s strategic acquisitions have played a significant role in expanding its global brand recognition, geographical presence and revenue generation. Notably, the company completed 31 acquisitions in 2022, 39 in 2021, 31 in 2020 and 30 in 2019.
The company’s efforts to reward shareholders are praiseworthy. The company paid dividends of $211.6 million, $208.7 million and $160.5 million in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively, signifying its commitment to return value to shareholders.
A Major Concern
Rollins is experiencing increased costs due to acquisitions and IT-related expenses, coupled with legal issues arising from lawsuits, claims, or arbitrations related to its services, which are expected to negatively impact its financial performance.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services can consider the following stocks:
Avis Budget ( CAR Quick Quote CAR - Free Report) : For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Avis Budget’s revenues suggests a decline of 1.6% year over year to $3.19 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 38.6% plunge to $9.78 per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all four trailing quarters, the average surprise being 65.2%.
CAR has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Maximus( MMS Quick Quote MMS - Free Report) : For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Maximus’ revenues suggests an increase of 6.9% year over year to $1.2 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 46.2% rise to $1.14 per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three instances and missing on one instance, the average surprise being 9.6%.
MMS has a VGM Score of B along with a Zacks Rank of 1.
Interpublic Group( IPG Quick Quote IPG - Free Report) : For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of IPG’s revenues suggests an increase of 0.6% year over year to $2.39 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 3.2% decline to 61 cents per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching on one instance, the average surprise being 9.5%.
IPG has a Value Score of A along with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
