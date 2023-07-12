We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TXRH or CMG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Restaurants sector have probably already heard of Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, both Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle Mexican Grill are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
TXRH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 24.36, while CMG has a forward P/E of 46.59. We also note that TXRH has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46.
Another notable valuation metric for TXRH is its P/B ratio of 7.13. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CMG has a P/B of 22.83.
Based on these metrics and many more, TXRH holds a Value grade of B, while CMG has a Value grade of D.
Both TXRH and CMG are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TXRH is the superior value option right now.