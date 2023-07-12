Back to top

Everbridge (EVBG) Soars 7.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Everbridge (EVBG - Free Report) shares rallied 7.9% in the last trading session to close at $29.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The upswing in share price can be aattributed to Everbridge's expanding clientele and robust demand for its solutions.

This software developer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +800%. Revenues are expected to be $110.13 million, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Everbridge, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EVBG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Everbridge is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 9.7% higher at $43.82. U has returned 11% in the past month.

Unity Software Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.06. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +133.3%. Unity Software Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


