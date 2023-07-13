We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MicroStrategy (MSTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, MicroStrategy (MSTR - Free Report) closed at $412.78, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the business software company had gained 45.27% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MicroStrategy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $124.7 million, up 2.15% from the year-ago period.
MSTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $31.09 per share and revenue of $509.6 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +124.95% and +2.07%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MicroStrategy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MicroStrategy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note MicroStrategy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.96, which means MicroStrategy is trading at a discount to the group.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MSTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.