Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed at $26.61, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.47%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 1.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, down 3.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.3 billion, down 17.17% from the year-ago period.
EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $54.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.78% and -5.66%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% lower. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.29.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.