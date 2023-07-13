We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Red Robin (RRGB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Red Robin (RRGB - Free Report) closed at $14.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the casual restaurant chain had gained 18.98% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Red Robin as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Red Robin to post earnings of -$0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $295.3 million, up 0.41% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.38 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.67% and +3.44%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Red Robin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. Red Robin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RRGB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.