Kinder Morgan (KMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed at $17.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 1.29% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.39 billion, down 14.74% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $17.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.03% and -9.57%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kinder Morgan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.96.
Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.26 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.98 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.