We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.99, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.47%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 25.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, up 36.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $151.17 million, up 39.6% from the year-ago period.
CHPT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.42 per share and revenue of $691.02 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40% and +47.62%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.