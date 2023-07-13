We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1.62, moving +0.62% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.47%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 28.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Aquestive Therapeutics as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 69.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.76 million, down 18.91% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $42.72 million, which would represent changes of +74.11% and -10.4%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Aquestive Therapeutics is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.