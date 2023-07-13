We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Virgin Galactic (SPCE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.87, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.47%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 1.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.
Virgin Galactic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.51, down 18.6% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.26 million, up 249.72% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.04 per share and revenue of $7.78 million. These totals would mark changes of -7.94% and +236.51%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Virgin Galactic currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.