Strength Seen in BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG): Can Its 6.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?
BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.5% higher at $21.61. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.7% loss over the past four weeks.
Shares of BrightSphere Investment gained for the third consecutive trading day. With the Federal Reserve pausing interest rate hikes, financial firms including asset managers have been in spotlight. Further, cooling inflation is expected to result in better days ahead of the finance sector. This optimism drove the BSIG stock higher.
This asset manager is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -22%. Revenues are expected to be $94.65 million, down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For BrightSphere Investment Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BSIG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
BrightSphere Investment Group is part of the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry. Capital Southwest (CSWC - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.8% higher at $20.53. CSWC has returned 1.9% in the past month.
For Capital Southwest
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.64. This represents a change of +30.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Capital Southwest currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).