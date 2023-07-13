Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)?

The Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (
PSJ Quick Quote PSJ - Free Report) was launched on 06/23/2005, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Software segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Technology - Software is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 7, placing it in top 44%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $202.31 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Software segment of the equity market. PSJ seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.
The Dynamic Software Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of software companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.56%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.16%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 53.50% of the portfolio. Telecom and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Roblox Corp (
RBLX Quick Quote RBLX - Free Report) accounts for about 5.88% of total assets, followed by Fortinet Inc ( FTNT Quick Quote FTNT - Free Report) and Activision Blizzard Inc ( ATVI Quick Quote ATVI - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 48.72% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has added about 21.97% so far, and was up about 21.08% over the last 12 months (as of 07/13/2023). PSJ has traded between $87.96 and $110.98 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.99 and standard deviation of 28.19% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 32 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco Dynamic Software ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PSJ is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (
XSW Quick Quote XSW - Free Report) tracks S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index and the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF ( IGV Quick Quote IGV - Free Report) tracks S&P North American Technology-Software Index. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has $319.47 million in assets, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has $6.55 billion. XSW has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IGV charges 0.40%. Bottom Line



