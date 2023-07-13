See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
eXp World Holdings (EXPI) Soars 8.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
eXp World Holdings (EXPI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.1% higher at $23.88. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10.7% gain over the past four weeks.
The increased optimism in the stock arises from the recovery in the fundamentals of the U.S. real estate operations sector.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.2 billion, down 15.4% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For eXp World Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EXPI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
eXp World Holdings is a member of the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry. One other stock in the same industry, KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 2.3% higher at $15.22. BEKE has returned -9% over the past month.
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.18. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +325%. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).