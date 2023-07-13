We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Battalion Oil (BATL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
Battalion Oil (BATL - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BATL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.
Another notable valuation metric for BATL is its P/B ratio of 0.98. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.42. Over the past year, BATL's P/B has been as high as 2.49 and as low as -14.93, with a median of 1.27.
If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States value stock, take a look at Civitas Resources (CIVI - Free Report) . CIVI is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Furthermore, Civitas Resources holds a P/B ratio of 1.14 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.42. CIVI's P/B has been as high as 1.21, as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.06 over the past 12 months.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Battalion Oil and Civitas Resources are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BATL and CIVI sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.