ADRNY vs. CHWY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Consumer Products - Staples sector might want to consider either Ahold NV (ADRNY - Free Report) or Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Both Ahold NV and Chewy have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
ADRNY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.16, while CHWY has a forward P/E of 66.95. We also note that ADRNY has a PEG ratio of 2.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.35.
Another notable valuation metric for ADRNY is its P/B ratio of 1.98. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CHWY has a P/B of 56.58.
Based on these metrics and many more, ADRNY holds a Value grade of A, while CHWY has a Value grade of D.
Both ADRNY and CHWY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that ADRNY is the superior value option right now.