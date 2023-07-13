We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TSMC (TSM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM - Free Report) closed at $105.57, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had lost 3.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, down 30.97% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.52 billion, down 14.53% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $71.59 billion, which would represent changes of -19.94% and -5.65%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.19% lower within the past month. TSMC is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, TSMC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.76. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.76.
Meanwhile, TSM's PEG ratio is currently 3.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.66 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.