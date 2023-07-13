Back to top

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.56, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 33.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 7.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Joby Aviation, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Joby Aviation, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.67%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Joby Aviation, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Joby Aviation, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

