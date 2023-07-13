We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Livent (LTHM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Livent (LTHM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.39, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.61%.
Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 7.2% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Livent as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. On that day, Livent is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $253.14 million, up 15.75% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +47.86% and +35.88%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.54% higher. Livent is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Livent has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.74 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.66.
We can also see that LTHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.