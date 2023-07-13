We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Terex (TEX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Terex (TEX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $63.29, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.61%.
Coming into today, shares of the machinery products maker had gained 9.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 6.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.
Terex will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Terex is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.26 billion, up 16.65% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $4.94 billion, which would represent changes of +37.5% and +11.72%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Terex should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% lower. Terex is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Terex currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.58, so we one might conclude that Terex is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that TEX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.