Image: Bigstock
Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Allegiant Travel (ALGT - Free Report) closed at $125.99, marking a -1.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the travel services company had gained 11.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 7.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Allegiant Travel as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $3.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 437.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $657.55 million, up 4.4% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.87 per share and revenue of $2.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +215.34% and +10.85%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allegiant Travel should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.06% higher within the past month. Allegiant Travel currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Allegiant Travel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.93, which means Allegiant Travel is trading at a premium to the group.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
