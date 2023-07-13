We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Simon Property (SPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Simon Property (SPG - Free Report) closed at $121.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.61%.
Heading into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had gained 10.41% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Simon Property as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Simon Property is projected to report earnings of $2.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.33 billion, up 3.62% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.91 per share and revenue of $5.43 billion, which would represent changes of +0.34% and +2.58%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Simon Property should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Simon Property is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Simon Property currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.02, so we one might conclude that Simon Property is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that SPG has a PEG ratio of 2.92 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.92 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.