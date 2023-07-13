We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Synopsys (SNPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $448.84, moving +1.7% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.61%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software used to test and develop chips had lost 1.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Synopsys as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.73, up 30% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion, up 18.72% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.82 per share and revenue of $5.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.57% and +14.35%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Synopsys. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Synopsys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Synopsys has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.81 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.27, so we one might conclude that Synopsys is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that SNPS has a PEG ratio of 2.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.42 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.