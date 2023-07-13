We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) closed at $14.46, marking a -1.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 48.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.
IonQ, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect IonQ, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.37 million, up 67.47% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $19.13 million, which would represent changes of +15% and +71.88%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. IonQ, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
